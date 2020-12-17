 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

