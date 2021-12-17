 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

