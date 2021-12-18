 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics