Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
