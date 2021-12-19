 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

