Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.