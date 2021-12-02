 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

