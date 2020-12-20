Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.