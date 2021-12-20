Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 …
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Scattered sh…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 d…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…