Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

