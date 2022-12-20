Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
