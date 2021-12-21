Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
