Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

