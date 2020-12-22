Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see su…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcas…