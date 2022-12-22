Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.