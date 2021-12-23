Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
