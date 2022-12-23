It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds s…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville resident…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomor…
This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rai…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. The fore…