 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Mooresville Tribune is partnering with Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio