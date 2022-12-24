It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
