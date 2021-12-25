Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
