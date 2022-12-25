It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
