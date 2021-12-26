 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics