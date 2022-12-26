Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
