Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Win…
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see su…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …