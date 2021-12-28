 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

