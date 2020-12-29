 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

