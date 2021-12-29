Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Moo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Scattered sh…