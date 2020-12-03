Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.