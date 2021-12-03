 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics