Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

