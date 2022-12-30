Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
