 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics