Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Mooresville, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
