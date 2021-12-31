Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
