Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairl…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Exp…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…