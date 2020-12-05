 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics