Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.