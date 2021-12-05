 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

