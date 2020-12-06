Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.