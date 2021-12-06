Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.