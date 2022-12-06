Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…