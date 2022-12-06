Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.