 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics