Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
