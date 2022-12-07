Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
