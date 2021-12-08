Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.