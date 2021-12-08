Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
