Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.