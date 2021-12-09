Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Exp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…