Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

