Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
