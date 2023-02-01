Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
