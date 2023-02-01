Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.