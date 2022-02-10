Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.