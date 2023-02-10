Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
