Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect peri…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresv…
Mooresville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today…