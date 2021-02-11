Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.