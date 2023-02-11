Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
