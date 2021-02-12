Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.