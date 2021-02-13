 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

